Bengaluru traffic police have imposed restrictions on MG Road, Brigade Road, and Church Street from 8 pm on December 31 to 2 am on January 1, prohibiting vehicle movement. Alternative parking options are available, and commuters are advised to follow these guidelines for a safe New Year celebration.

Ahead of the New Year celebrations in Bengaluru, the traffic police have implemented several restrictions across the city to prevent congestion on the night of December 31. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Areas like MG Road, Brigade Road, Koramangala, Church Street, and Indiranagar are expected to witness large crowds, prompting Bengaluru police to deploy extra personnel to ensure smooth traffic flow and maintain law and order. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Parking Restrictions: MG Road: From Anil Kumble Circle to Trinity Circle.

Brigade Road: From Arts & Crafts Junction to Opera Junction. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Church Street: From Brigade Road Junction to St. Marks Road Junction.

Rest House Road: From Brigade Road Junction up to Museum Road Junction.

Museum Road: From MG Road Junction up to Old Madras Bank Road (SBI Circle). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Alternative parking options include: Shivajinagar BMTC Shopping Complex (1st floor), UB City, Garuda Mall, Cubbon Park, Koramangala.

Restrictions on Key Roads: MG Road, Brigade Road, and Church Street: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Movement of all vehicles will be prohibited from 8 pm on December 31 to 2 am on January 1.

MG Road: From Anil Kumble Circle to Residency Road Junction (near Mayo Hall).

Brigade Road: From Cauvery Emporium Junction to Opera Junction. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Church Street: From Brigade Road Junction to Museum Road Junction.

Museum Road: From MG Road Junction to Old Madras Bank Road (SBI Circle).

Rest House Road: From Museum Road Junction to Brigade Road Junction. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Traffic restrictions will be in place between National Games Village to UCO Bank Junction on both sides from 11:00 pm to 2:00 am. Additional restrictions on YD Math Road (Koramangala), including side roads like JunctionC Road, 4th B Cross Road, and 17th H Main Road.

Parking Prohibited in Koramangala: 80 feet Road: From UCO Bank Junction to NGV Back Gate Junction.

Someshwara Temple Road: From Cemetery Cross to Microland Junction. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Alternative parking in Koramangala:

60 Feet Model Road (left side)

BBMP Ground opposite Munireddy Kalyana Mantapa {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BBMP Ground next to Bethany School

Indiranagar:

Indiranagar 100 Feet Road: From Old Madras Road Junction to Dommaluru Flyover Junction. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indiranagar 12th Main Road: From 80 Feet Road to Indiranagar Double Road Junction.