A BJP worker on a bike was killed after he reportedly crashed into the open door of a car belonging to Union Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje at KR Puram in Bengaluru, Karnataka on Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to police, the incident occurred near Ganesha Temple in the locality. The deceased was identified as Prakash.

According to PTI, Prakash was following Karandlaje’s convoy during her election campaign. Sources told the news agency that the minister was inside the car.

"As soon as the door of her car was opened, Prakash crashed into it and fell down," the report added.

Meanwhile, the minister was quoted as saying the worker was run over by a bus coming from behind, killing him instantaneously.

It was not known if it was Karandlaje who opened the door or someone else.

Later, speaking to reporters, Shobha Karandlaje, mourned Prakash’s death and said, "We all are pained. Prakash was our dedicated worker, who used to be with us round-the-clock. We are with his family. We will pay the compensation from our party fund.

