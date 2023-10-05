comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Oct 05 2023 15:44:27
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 196.5 -1.26%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 125.25 -0.04%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,535.85 0.33%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 233.9 -0.47%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,462.45 1.19%
Business News/ News / India/  Bengaluru news: Bus stand worth 10 lakh goes missing from Cunningham Road
Back

Bengaluru news: Bus stand worth ₹10 lakh goes missing from Cunningham Road

 Livemint

Bengaluru police said it has registered an FIR regarding the theft of a bus shelter, along with its steel structure, worth ₹10 lakh, installed a week earlier on the Cunningham Road of the silicon city

Bus stand worth ₹10 lakh goes missing from Bengaluru (A representational image)Premium
Bus stand worth 10 lakh goes missing from Bengaluru (A representational image)

Bengaluru police has said it has registered an FIR regarding the theft of a bus shelter, along with its steel structure, worth 10 lakh, installed a week earlier on the Cunningham Road of the silicon city, India Today reported Thursday.

The police said the theft FIR was registered after N Ravi Reddy, an associate vice-president of a company responsible for construction of BMTC bus shelters in Bengaluru filed a complaint on September 30, a month after the bus shelter vanished.

The bus shelter was managed by the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), the report said.

Disappearing of Cunningham Road bus shelter is not an isolated case in the silicon city, earlier in March a three-decade-old bus stand at the HRBR Layout disappeared overnight. 

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Before that a bus stand at Kalyan Nagar, donated by the Lions Club in 1990, got disappeared. “It was removed overnight to make way for a commercial establishment," India Today reported citing a media report quoting the residents of the area.

The report further said in 2015, Doopanahalli bus stop near Horizon School disappeared overnight. Earlier in 2014, a 20-year-old bus stop went missing in BEML Layout III Stage, Rajarajeshwarinagar

If the bus shelter had been removed, it was done by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation officials were reported as saying.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 05 Oct 2023, 06:39 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App