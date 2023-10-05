Bengaluru news: Bus stand worth ₹10 lakh goes missing from Cunningham Road
Bengaluru police has said it has registered an FIR regarding the theft of a bus shelter, along with its steel structure, worth ₹10 lakh, installed a week earlier on the Cunningham Road of the silicon city, India Today reported Thursday.
