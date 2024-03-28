Bengaluru news: BWSSB to hold water adalat today to address supply and connection issues
Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board will organise a water adalat to address issues with water supply, billing, and connections. Bengaluru is facing an acute drinking water crisis due to rain deficiency, declining reservoir levels, and rapid urbanisation
The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) on Thursday will be organising a "water adalat" in several parts of the city between 9:30 am and 11 am.
