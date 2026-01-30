Bengaluru: Case filed against Karnataka BJP over defamatory X post targeting CM Siddaramiah, Dy CM Shivakumar

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has filed a case with the cybercrime police against the Karnataka BJP's official X handle for posting defamatory content targeting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, and other ministers.

The KPCC lawyers' team filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime Police Station in Bengaluru, after which the police registered a case. The complaint alleges that the post, which carried images of the CM, DCM, and other ministers under the caption "Scam Lords," sought to defame the leaders and create confusion in society by falsely accusing them of looting the state.

The KPCC contended that the content was misleading, malicious and aimed at tarnishing reputations without substantiation.

In the post on X, the BJP Karnataka wrote, "This is the real story of the scam empire of the INC-Karnataka government that has been looting Karnataka day and night!! #CongressFailsKarnataka #ScamSarkara."

Police officials told news agency ANI that the complaint has been accepted and a case registered, adding that further investigation is underway to examine the allegations and determine the extent of any legal violations.

BJP demands probe in excise scam Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra on Tuesday demanded that a proper investigation must be conducted into the excise scam involving more than ₹6,000 crore, while also pressing that the state excise minister Ramappa Timmapur resigns. The investigation must be carried out either by a sitting High Court judge or by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), he asserted.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru, Vijayendra said that the BJP and Janata Dal (Secular) are jointly staging a protest near the Mahatma Gandhi statue at Vidhana Soudha against the "corrupt" Congress government.

" ₹6,000 crore scam wherein the excise minister and his family members are involved, and proof has already emerged, but CM Siddaramaiah is not willing to discuss this on the floor of the house. Investigation by the CBI or a sitting high court judge is the only answer to the entire scam. The Siddaramaiah government is trying to cover up the entire scam and create drama. Outside the house and inside the house, we are going to demand the resignation of the excise minister," Vijayendra told reporters in Bengaluru.