Bengaluru news: City to face two-day water supply cut from today, check timings

Bengaluru water supply cut: The metro city is likely to face water supply cut from today because of the ongoing work on the Cauvery Stage V Project

Bengaluru water supply cut: Several people in the metro city are likely to suffer due to water supply disruptions on Thursday and Friday (June 5 and 6) because of the ongoing work of the the Cauvery Stage V Project, reported the Times of India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the TOI report, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BSWWB) will shut down all its pumping stations today. The BSWWB has also alerted the local residents about the possible water cut today and tomorrow. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bengaluru water supply cut today: Check timings and other details According to several media reports, the water supply disruptions in Bengaluru was slated for June 4 and June 5 because of the Cauvery River project. However, the water cut has been rescheduled and will be implemented for 12 hours from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm where the water is supplied by Kaveri 1, 2, and 3 stages’ water supply units. Areas receiving supply in Bengaluru from Kaveri 4th stage 1st and 2nd phases’ water supply units will face water supply disruptions for four hours from 10 am to 2 pm.

Because of the water cut, people in Bengaluru have been advised to use water wisely during the scheduled maintenance period. Moreover they have been also advised to store sufficient water to meet their basic needs during the two-day water disruptions due to maintenance work.

The water board has also asked the residents to cooperate during this time as the water cut is because of the maintenance work and not because of shortage. Even though today's water supply disruption is because of maintenance work, several parts of Bengaluru have been facing a water crisis for past few months. Most of the areas in the metro city including tech corridor faced severe water shortage during the month of April and May. The severe water shortage forced the state government to take stringent measure to restore water supply. Moreover, fines were imposed on unnecessary usage of water. Due to the severe water shortage, the metro city witnessed its driest April in 41 years in 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

