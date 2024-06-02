The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted the onset of monsoon in Karnataka's capital, Bengaluru, by June 14. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rainfall is anticipated to commence in the state during the first week of June.

"Southwest monsoon rainfall is advancing with gusty winds over Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West-central Bay of Bengal and Sikkim and will continue at Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Once these areas are covered, it will enter Andhra Pradesh," Sunanda, MD, Visakhapatnam Cyclone Warning Centre, IMD said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This year's monsoon is arriving 15 days earlier than last, prompting officials to issue warnings and advise residents to prepare for the impending weather.

The monsoon rains are anticipated to be evenly distributed across the state, with particularly intense rainfall expected in Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Following a dry April, the state has witnessed a 30% surplus in rainfall since May 1. South Interior Karnataka has experienced a 23% surplus, North Interior Karnataka a 19% surplus, and Coastal Karnataka a 24% excess in rainfall, with recorded rainfall amounts of 170 mm, 181 mm, and 92 mm in these regions, respectively.

Meanwhile, the onset of the southwest monsoon in India occurred two days earlier than its normal date of June 1. Typically, the monsoon reaches Kerala by June 1 and progresses over most of northeast India by June 5.

This year, according to the IMD, the monsoon reached Kerala two days ahead of schedule and advanced over northeast India six days earlier than usual. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What IMD says On June 3, the IMD predicts strong winds and rough weather conditions in various regions: the southern bay of Bengal, southeastern bay of Bengal, central, southwestern bay of Bengal, and the northern Andhra Pradesh coast, with winds reaching 35 to 45 km/h and gusts up to 55 km/h.

Similar conditions are expected along the Gulf of Mannar, Kanyakumari coast, southern Sri Lankan coast, and southwestern Bay of Bengal, with winds ranging from 45 to 55 km/h and gusts up to 65 km/h.

Moving to June 4, strong winds and rough weather are forecasted in the Gulf of Mannar, southern Bay of Bengal, central Bay of Bengal, and the northern Andhra Pradesh coast, with wind speeds of 35 to 45 km/h and gusts up to 55 km/h. Along the Somali coast, southwestern Arabian Sea, central southwestern Arabian Sea, and northern Omani coast, winds are expected to range from 45 to 55 km/h, with gusts reaching up to 65 km/h.

(With inputs from agencies)

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!