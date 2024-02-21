Congress leader Priyank Kharge on 21 February spoke on the ban of hokkah parlours in the state of Karnataka. While speaking to reporters, he said, “The government, in the interest of health and law and order, have taken this decision"

“It is a decision that the government has taken. There are a lot of youngsters, in their teens, who are found in these places," he added.

Earlier this month, the Karnataka government banned the use and sale of both tobacco and non-tobacco hookah at public places across the state with immediate effect with an aim to safeguard the health of its citizens and stem the tide of tobacco-related diseases.

In a statement by Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao's office, it said, “The state government has taken this action with the conviction that it will be met with support from all responsible citizens who place the health and well-being of the people as a paramount concern."

This action was backed by "alarming data" from the WHO Global Adult Tobacco Survey-2016-17 (GATS-2), which stated that 22.8 per cent of adults in Karnataka use tobacco, with 8.8 per cent being smokers. The report further revealed that 23.9 per cent of adults are exposed to secondhand smoke in public places, demonstrating the pervasive risk of tobacco consumption in the state.

The WHO Global Youth Tobacco Survey (2019) underscored the growing engagement of youth with tobacco products, with nearly one-fifth of students aged 13-15 having consumed tobacco in some form, it further said, moreover, research has shown that both tobacco-based shisha and "herbal" shisha emit smoke laden with toxic agents, heightening the risk of cancers, heart disease, and lung disease.

Earlier on 12 February, The Telangana Legislative Assembly unanimously passed a Bill banning hookah parlours across the state. The cigarette and other tobacco products (Prohibition of advertisement and regulation of trade and commerce, production, supply and distribution) Telangana Amendment Bill, 2024 was passed unanimously without any deliberation. Telangana Legislative Affairs Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu highlighted the harmful effects of hookah smoking, emphasizing the risk of addiction among youth and the negative impact on public health, leading to the decision to ban hookah parlours in the state.

