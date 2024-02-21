Bengaluru news: ‘In the interest of…’ Priyank Kharge on ban of Hookah bars in Karnataka
Congress leader Priyank Kharge supported the ban on hookah parlours in Karnataka for health and law enforcement reasons. The decision aims to protect citizens' health and reduce tobacco-related diseases.
Congress leader Priyank Kharge on 21 February spoke on the ban of hokkah parlours in the state of Karnataka. While speaking to reporters, he said, “The government, in the interest of health and law and order, have taken this decision"
