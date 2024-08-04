Bengaluru news: Man dies after jumping in front of metro; train services suspended on Green Line for hours

A 57-year-old man died by suicide by jumping in front of the approaching train at Doddakallasandra Station in Bengaluru at 5.45 pm on August 3.

Bengaluru News: A man died after jumping in front of Metro train.
Bengaluru News: A man died after jumping in front of Metro train.

Bengaluru news: A man in Bengaluru died after he jumped in front of a metro train arriving at Doddakallasandra on Saturday, August 3. The incident caused huge chaos at the station and disrupted services on Green Line. Train services were suspended on the route for several hours.

Train services were resumed at around 8:40 pm on Saturday and are operational as usual on Sunday.

The man jumped in front of a metro train on Saturday evening. Later, his dead body was removed by the police and sent to hospital for postmortem, informed Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) in a social media post. The investigation in the matter is underway and so far there has been no information about the person who committed suicide.

Taking to X, Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) shared, “A man of 57 years of age has committed suicide by jumping in front of the approaching train at Doddakallasandra Station at 17.45 hrs. The body has been removed by the police and taken to a hospital for postmortem. Further investigation is on.”

Due to the incident, train services were disrupted between Yelachenahalli and Silk Institute stations for several hours. The incident caused huge convenience to daily commuters leaving.

The BMRCL further posted, “On Green Line, train services are suspended between Yelachenahalli & Silk Institute Stations, Remaining section the services are on.”

Train services resumed

After hours of disruption due to the incident, train services resumed on the Green Line as usual from 8:45 pm on Satuday, said BMRCL in another post on X.

“From 20.45 hours, train services have been fully resumed on the green line as usual. We apologize for the inconvenience caused to passengers due to this mishap,” read BMRCL post on X.

In a separate incident, a huge accident was averted at Bengaluru's Byappanahalli Metro station, a four-year-old boy unexpectedly fell on the tracks on Thursday, according to a Moneycontrol report. The station controller promptly activated the Emergency Trip System (ETS) and halted the approaching train. The child was safely brought out of the track. 

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

