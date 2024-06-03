Bengaluru Metro services on the Purple Line were restored to normal after disruptions caused by a fallen tree branch. IMD forecasts heavy rain and gusty winds in certain Karnataka districts on June 6.

Following heavy rain and strong winds in Karnataka yesterday, Bengaluru Metro services along the entire Purple Line resumed normal operations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This came after a tree branch fell onto the metro track, causing disruptions. “Today normalcy of service on the entire Purple Line has been restored and trains are running as per schedule from Challaghatta to Whitefield," Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited said.

Moreover, Trinity Metro Station on the Purple Line faced disruption in services after an uprooted tree fell over the metro track.

“Due to a tree branch falling on the metro tracks just after Trinity Station towards MG road. Trains are operating only between Indranagar to Whitefield and MG road to Challaghatta, from 7.26 pm. Efforts are on to clear the branch and resume normal operations FKI," BMRC said on June 2.

The IMD has forecast partly cloudy skies with light rainfall across Karnataka for the next 48 hours. Additionally, the IMD reported that the monsoon has arrived in certain parts of Karnataka, paving the way for further progression into various regions, including Karnataka, within the next two to three days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The Southwest Monsoon has advanced into some more parts of central Arabian Sea; remaining parts of Lakshadweep area, Kerala and Tamil Nadu; some parts of Karnataka, Rayalaseema and Andhra Pradesh; remaining parts of Southwest Bay of Bengal; some more parts of Central Bay of Bengal and some parts of Northwest Bay of Bengal," an official release said.

On June 6, 2024, heavy rain and thundershowers with gusty winds are likely in Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Bagalkote, Gadag, Koppal, Raichur, Vijayapura, Yadgir, Hassan and Mandya, according to IMD. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from ANI)

