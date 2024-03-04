Bengaluru news: NIA takes over investigation of The Rameshwaram Cafe's blast

Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday handed over Bengaluru's The Rameshwaram Cafe blast probe to National Investigation Agency. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On 1 March, at least nine people were injured when a blast took place at Rameshwaram Cafe in Brookfield in East Bengaluru. Both staff and customers at the cafe sustained injuries but they are all recovering, the city police said.

A man wearing a cap, mask and glasses is the prime suspect in the case.

Meanwhile the owner will reopen Brookfield outlet of The Rameshwaram Cafe on 8 March.

"As we face this challenging situation, we want to extend our heartfelt thanks to the authorities for their support. We firmly believe that no force can dampen the spirit of our nation. We have decided to reopen our Brookfield outlet within a week of the unfortunate incident, which is on the auspicious day of Mahashivratri, the 8th of March (Friday)," said Raghavendra Rao, co-founder and CEO, The Rameshwaram Cafe.

Following the incident, the eatery was cordoned off as part of investigation by the city police.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for tarnishing the image of Karnataka for petty political gains over the Rameshwaram Cafe incident.

He said that the Bengaluru Police is looking at all possible angles to find out the perpetrators but the BJP is exploiting the opportunity to gain political mileage.

"I don't want to do politics over that, but they should introspect. At times like these, they should be aware of the nation's unity, integrity, and peace," he said.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has also asked the opposition BJP not to indulge in politics over this matter.

Siddaramaiah said on Saturday that the complete truth regarding the Rameshwara Cafe incident has to come out.

He instructed senior police officers to use technology effectively in investigations.

The Karnataka CM has directed officials to identify densely populated areas and increase police patrolling in such areas.

