Bengaluru news: One dead as 100-feet chariot falls during festival in Anekal | VIDEO

One person died and another was injured when a 100-feet chariot fell during a festival in Anekal, Bengaluru rural, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place around 6 pm on Saturday, as reported by CK Baba, Superintendent of Police (SP), Bengaluru Rural.

"A 100-feet Chariot fell during a festival in Anekal in Bengaluru Rural. One person died and the other is undergoing treatment at a hospital," SP Bengaluru Rural said.

Further details about the incident are awaited as authorities continue to investigate the matter.