Bengaluru news: One dead as 100-feet chariot falls during festival in Anekal | VIDEO

Bengaluru news: One dead as 100-feet chariot falls during festival in Anekal

The incident took place around 6 pm on Saturday, as reported by CK Baba, Superintendent of Police (SP), Bengaluru Rural.

Livemint
23 Mar 2025, 01:42 PM IST
The Doddanagamangala chariot topples on its way to Huskur due to heavy rain and strong winds during the annual Sri Maduramma Devi Jatre, in Anekal Taluk, Sunday, March 23, 2025. One person lost his life after being trapped under the fallen chariot, while several others sustained injuries.

One person died and another was injured when a 100-feet chariot fell during a festival in Anekal, Bengaluru rural, police said on Saturday.

"A 100-feet Chariot fell during a festival in Anekal in Bengaluru Rural. One person died and the other is undergoing treatment at a hospital," SP Bengaluru Rural said.

Further details about the incident are awaited as authorities continue to investigate the matter.

(With inputs from ANI)

