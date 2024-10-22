’Welcome to Brand Bengaluru’: Opposition slams Siddaramaiah govt after differently-abled woman falls into pothole

Bengaluru News: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's government in Karnataka has been widely criticized following widespread flooding and waterlogging in the capital, Bengaluru, caused by incessant heavy rainfall in the state.

Political party Janata Dal Secular took to the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) to criticize Siddaramaiah and DyCM DK Shivakumar for failing to mitigate infrastructure issues during the rains.

The party pointed to the instance of a differently abled woman falling into a pothole and struggling to get up to criticise the government, saying that the "crumbling infrastructure is doing all the talking."

"Welcome to *Brand Bengaluru*! Where a physically challenged woman falling into a pothole during heavy rains is just another day in paradise. While @siddaramaiah & @DKShivakumar keep patting themselves on the back for their ‘visionary’ governance, the city's crumbling infrastructure is doing all the talking. BBMP's mastery in turning roads into death traps is unmatched. *Bravo* on setting new standards of neglect and irresponsibility," the post read. It also included the widely circulated video of the woman.

Heavy Rainfall Wreaks Havoc in Bengaluru Heavy rainfall in Bengaluru led to severe waterlogging in various parts of the city. Over 20 flight were delayed and four diverted to Chennai on October 21. Schools and anganwadis were closed as a precautionary measure, while higher educational institutes remained open.

This has prompted the opposition parties to take a dig at the Congress-led government in the state.

Janata Dal Secular posted on X, “Ah, just another day in Bengaluru where Congress government's blunders has turned Bengaluru's world-class infrastructure seamlessly into a mini Venice due to the rains. Kudos to Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar for their visionary leadership - Bengaluru is really floating into the future. Maybe next term, we can invest in boats instead of roads?”

BJP's national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also took to X to pan the government, saying: “State of Affairs in Karnataka especially in Bengaluru thanks to Congress. A physically challenged woman recently fell into a pothole in Varthur. Loot, Jhooth & Scoot model of Khata Khat politics has ruined Karnataka infrastructure, law and order and financial situation. Will Siddharamiah & Shivkumar take responsibility?”

Meanwhile, News18 reported that Siddaramaiah said the state would compensate for the loss caused by natural calamities and they are monitoring all rain-related disasters.

“We will provide compensation for loss caused by natural calamities resulting from rainfall. We are monitoring rain-related disasters and are making all necessary preparations. A site survey is also underway,” he said.