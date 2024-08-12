Bengaluru news: Third Wave Coffee shop employee arrested for hiding camera in women’s washroom

  DCP (Central) Bengaluru City informed that the accused is a 23-year-old man from Shivamogga district. According to previous reports, the mobile phone had been placed inside the dustbin bag with a hole in it to expose only the camera

Updated12 Aug 2024, 02:52 PM IST
Bengaluru news: Third Wave Coffee shop employee was found filming women within the washroom of the coffee shop. The smartphone was hidden within a dustbin with its camera positioned to face the toilet seat.
Bengaluru Police has arrested an employee of Third Wave Coffee shop in the Karnataka capital for allegedly placing a mobile phone with video recording in a dustbin inside the women's washroom. The development comes after a woman retrieved the mobile phone from the washroom on Saturday, 12 August.

DCP (Central) Bengaluru City, Shekhar H Tekkannavar informed that the accused is a 23-year-old man from Shivamogga district. According to previous reports, the mobile phone had been placed inside the dustbin bag with a hole in it to expose only the camera

An employee was found filming women within the washroom of the Third Wave coffee shop. The smartphone was hidden within a dustbin with its camera positioned to face the toilet seat.

According to reports, the camera had been recording for about two hours when it was discovered by a woman. Details shared by an eyewitness on Instagram indicate that the phone had been set on flight mode in order to ensure that it made no sound. It was also carefully hidden within the dustbin bag which had a hole in it to expose only the camera.

The woman had alerted the café staff who soon identified the phone as belonging to one of their workers. The incident was soon reported to the police and remains under investigation.

Bengaluru City DCP informed that the accused had been working for Third Wave Coffee shop for the past one year. The Police has sent his mobile phone for forensic analysis.

"As per his confession statement, this is his first offence. But based on FSL report, we will verify whether he had recorded any other video clips before this incident. We have booked him under IT Act and BNS...He is mentally stable...We will check whether he has any other registered against him in this regard." the top copy added.

Another woman claimed to present at the location flagged the incident on her social media handle named 'Gangs of Cinepur.'

She wrote, "A woman (victim) found a phone in the washroom, hidden in the dustbin, with recording on for about two hours, facing the toilet seat. It was on flight mode so that it makes no sound and carefully hidden in the dustbin bag which had a hole made in it so that only the camera is exposed."

She further informed that the police were called as it was discovered the phone belonged to an employee of the shop,

First Published:12 Aug 2024, 02:52 PM IST
