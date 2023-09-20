Bengaluru news: Property prices in India's Silicon Valley are set to go up from next month. Here is why2 min read 20 Sep 2023, 07:14 AM IST
Bengaluru property prices to increase as government plans to raise 'guidance value' from October 1
Property prices in Bengaluru are set to go up from next month, as the state government is mulling an increase in ‘guidance value’. Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on September 19 said that the new revised "guidance value" of properties will come into force from October 1.