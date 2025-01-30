Bengaluru news: Real-time traffic updates app ‘ASTraM’, traffic police museum and experience centre launched

Bengaluru news: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara inaugurated the Bengaluru police's real-time traffic updates app, called ‘ASTraM Mobile app’, and inaugurated the city's traffic police museum and experience centre on January 29.

Bengaluru: Real-time Traffic Updates Parameshwara launched the ASTraM Mobile app, which has been designed as a “one-stop solution” for all commuter needs, according to an official statement from officials, PTI reported.

The app will provide real-time traffic updates and also includes features for accident reporting, violation reporting and payment of traffic fines.

In an social media post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the Bengaluru City Traffic account announced, “Say hello to ASTram – BTP’s all-in-one app for smarter, safer commuting! Get real-time traffic updates, report accidents as a Good Samaritan, flag violations, and pay fines online—all in one place. With ASTram, YOU’re a key part of Bengaluru’s traffic management.” (sic)

Bengaluru Traffic Police Museum “The Traffic Police Museum is a unique institution dedicated to showcasing the history and evolution of traffic management in the city,” according to the statement.

Officials told PTI that exhibits at the museum include: Vintage traffic equipment and uniforms, historic photographs and documents, interactive displays on traffic safety and rules.

“The traffic museum serves as a valuable resource for students and researchers, traffic enthusiasts and professionals. By showcasing the history and development of traffic management, the Traffic Museum aims to promote road safety awareness, educate citizens about traffic rules, and inspire a sense of appreciation for the tireless efforts of traffic police personnel,” the Bengaluru Traffic Police said in a statement.

Bengaluru Traffic Experience Centre, Coffee Table Book Further, besides the museum, the Experience Centre is offers an engaging and interactive experience, showcasing the technological evolution of traffic policing and road safety in the city.

“It provides a stimulated traffic scenarios for hands-on learning, Interactive quizzes and games on road safety, real-time digital model of Bengaluru Traffic,” it stated. Key features of the state-of-the-art facility include: Educational programmes for schools and colleges, and workshops on road safety and traffic management, the traffic police said.

A coffee Table Book, chronicling the history of the Bengaluru Traffic Police was also launched, e-version of which is available at the BTP website btp.karnataka.gov.in.