Bengaluru news: Sale and slaughter of meat banned in city on April 6, Rama Navami

After Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi and Madhya Pradesh's Maihar, Bengaluru in Karnataka has banned the sale and slaughter of all kinds of meat in the city on Sunday, April 6, the occasion of Ram Navami.

Advertisement

In a notice by the Joint Director of BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike), the Animal Husbandry Dept said on Sunday, April 6, that the slaughter of animals in slaughterhouses and the sale of meat at outlets under the jurisdiction of BBMP had been strictly prohibited.

Earlier, Maihar district banned the purchase and sale of meat, fish, and eggs within the limits of Maihar Nagar Palika during the Navratri festival from March 30 to April 7.

The Varanasi Municipal Corporation also announced that all meat shops in the city will remain closed during the upcoming Navratri festival. The move, approved by the executive board, will be backed by awareness campaigns and enforcement drives during the festival.

These bans were imposed in view of Chaitra Navratri, which began on March 30. Navratri, which means 'nine nights' in Sanskrit, is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, known as Navdurga.

Advertisement

The nine-day festival, which is also known as Ram Navratri, ends on Rama Navami, Lord Ram's birthday.

Read More

India’s first vertical lift sea bridge to be inaugurated on Ram Navami The new Pamban Rail Bridge, India’s first vertical lift sea bridge, is all set to be inaugurated in Tamil Nadu on the occasion of Ram Navami by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also Read | PM Modi to inaugurate Rameswaram-Tambaram train service on Ram Navami

He will flag off a train and a ship from the road bridge and witness the operation of the Bridge, according to a PMO statement. After the inauguration, he will perform darshan and pooja at Ramanathaswamy temple in Rameswaram.

“The Bridge carries a deep cultural significance. According to the Ramayana, the construction of Ram Setu was initiated from Dhanushkodi near Rameswaram,” the PMO said. Advertisement