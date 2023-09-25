Bengaluru News: Section 144 in place, no protests allowed, informs city police2 min read 25 Sep 2023, 10:25 PM IST
All schools and colleges will be closed in Bengaluru on Tuesday following a 'Bengaluru Bandh' call given by various organisations
Bengaluru City Police has informed that section 144 has been imposed in Karnataka's capital city. The Bengaluru police reiterated that no bundh, protests, processions will be allowed as per Supreme Court or Karnataka High Court instructions. Section 144 enforced citywide - gatherings of more than 5 people not permitted, instructed Bengaluru City Police.
Meanwhile, amid the ongoing Cauvery river water sharing dispute with Tamil Nadu, Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) MP HD Deve Gowda on Monday in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested for a team of experts to study the water and standing crop situation in Karnataka.
“I have made an appeal to the PM on the prevailing situation. In my letter to the PM, I wrote that the Jal Shakti department should file a review petition and a committee of experts should be sent to Karnataka to study the water and standing crop situation. I requested the same to the Vice President of the country," the ex-PM said in a joint press briefing with JD(S) leader and former CM HD Kumaraswamy.
The JD(S) supremo further said that his party is here ‘to save the people’ of the state. “I don't want to speak on alliance and other issues at present. I'm only speaking pertaining to Cauvery. I don't want to say anything related to bandh called tomorrow. I'm alive not for politics or power. We are here to save the people of the state. My party exists for this. I was crying when I was speaking in parliament about Cauvery," he added.
(With agency inputs)
