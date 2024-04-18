Bengaluru news: Section 144 to be imposed during polling for Lok Sabha elections. Details here
Authorities in Bengaluru have enforced stringent measures to maintain law and order during the Lok Sabha elections phase 2 polling on April 26. These include Section 144 orders and the prohibition of public gatherings and campaign activities.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Authorities in Bengaluru have announced stringent measures to maintain law and order in Karnataka's capital city during phase 2 polling for the Lok Sabha elections on April 26. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) will be enforced from 6 pm on April 24 until midnight on April 26.