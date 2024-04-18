Authorities in Bengaluru have enforced stringent measures to maintain law and order during the Lok Sabha elections phase 2 polling on April 26. These include Section 144 orders and the prohibition of public gatherings and campaign activities.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Authorities in Bengaluru have announced stringent measures to maintain law and order in Karnataka's capital city during phase 2 polling for the Lok Sabha elections on April 26. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) will be enforced from 6 pm on April 24 until midnight on April 26.

Under these orders, public meetings, rallies, gatherings of more than five people, burning of effigies, possession of lethal weapons, provocative speeches, and publicly raising political slogans will be strictly prohibited in Bengaluru from April 24 to April 26.

During this time, no one will be allowed to campaign or use banners or placards within a 100-meter radius of the polling booths. According to Deccan Herald, the order also forbids carrying cell phones, cordless phones, and other electronic devices inside the same 100-meter radius, except for officials and staff who have the District Election Officer's (DEO) approval.

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda issued the orders stating that law and order must not be compromised during weddings or other permitted processions. The order further stipulated that the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) must be upheld, and funeral processions were exceptions.

Schools, colleges, and other educational institutions located in the voting districts will also remain closed to ensure a smooth voting process in Karnataka.

Dry days Alcohol sales will be prohibited in Bengaluru from 12 am on April 26 to 12 am on April 27, which coincides with the polling dates. Additionally, alcohol sales will also be prohibited from 12 am on June 3 to 12 am on June 4, coinciding with the counting of votes. The order stated that alcohol sales would not be allowed in stores, pubs, lodging facilities, dining establishments, or taverns, while hotels and restaurants would be allowed to serve food and non-alcoholic drinks.

The Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to take place in two phases in Karnataka on April 26 (Phase 2) and May 7 (Phase 3).

