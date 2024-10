Bengaluru News: Several major colleges, including BIT, BMSCE and MSRIT receive bomb threats, probe underway

A bomb threat was reported at BIT, BMSCE, and MSRIT in Karnataka. The bomb disposal squad is on site to investigate, and a case has been registered at Hanumanthnagar Police Station to trace the source, according to DCP South.

