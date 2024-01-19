Bengaluru news: SpiceJet flight operations affected due to poor visibility

SpiceJet on Friday announced that flight operations may be affected in Bengaluru due to poor visibility caused by dense fog and cold weather conditions. The airline advised the passengers to check their flight status on its official website.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), SpiceJet wrote, “Due to bad weather (poor visibility) in Bengaluru (BLR), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status."

IMD predicts dense fog in these states

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday forecasted that the dip in temperatures is likely to abate from 25 January. Northern India experienced severe cold wave conditions for the first time this winter, the weather office said.

“Very dense fog conditions very likely to prevail over some parts of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh during 19 January night to 20 January morning. Dense fog will prevail in isolated pockets during 21-23 January," IMD said in its latest bulletin.

“Dense fog conditions very likely to prevail in East Uttar Pradesh during 19-22 January; over Odisha, Jharkhand, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura during 19-20 January," it added.

Flights delay in Delhi

As dense fog continues to envelop Delhi and the Indira Gandhi International Airport, flight delays continue to take place. A few flights got canceled while several were delayed.

Several flight operations were delayed at IGI airport due to low visibility amid the fog. "I have come from Dubai. My flight was delayed due to fog," said a passenger at IGI airport.

The Delhi airport is set to boost its operational capacity during low visibility conditions like fog, as it activates its third CAT-III compliant runway—28/10—this week.

Category III, or CAT III, in aviation, refers to an advanced instrument landing system (ILS) approach that facilitates landing in extremely low visibility conditions caused by fog, rain, or snow. A CAT III system supports a precision approach and landing, even when runway visibility is as low as 50 feet (15m) and the visual range is 50-200m.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!