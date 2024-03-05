Bengaluru news: Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar plans to take control of private water tankers in Bengaluru due to severe water shortage. Around 50% of borewells have dried up in the city. The state government aims to set common prices for water tankers and allocate ₹ 556 crores for water supply.

Bengaluru news: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar explained plans for the state government to take control of private water tankers in Bengaluru due to the critical water shortage.

As reported by ANI, Shivakumar said, “We have identified that 50% of the borewells have dried up. There is a big problem."

He highlighted that out of approximately 14,700 borewells in Bengaluru, 6,997 have dried up, while around 7,784 are still operational.

“Water doesn’t belong to any individual, it’s for everyone. We are creating a war room. All the officials will try and come up with a solution. We will also fix a common price for water tankers. ₹556 crores have been allocated for water supply," Shivakumar added.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday laid the foundation stone for the Vrishabhavati Lift Irrigation Project in the Nelamangala Assembly Constituency and stated that the project would permanently solve the water problems faced by the people of Bengaluru City, the surrounding rural areas, and the Tumkur districts.

“We have spent 3000 crore rupees on KC Valley and MN Valley and now we are spending ₹2240 crore on the Vrishabhavati project. Due to this, the water problem faced by the people of Bengaluru City, rural areas and Tumkur districts will be permanently solved," CM claimed.

Karnataka CM highlighted that this project aimed at replenishing 70 lakes with water in the initial phase, to elevate groundwater levels across four districts.

Earlier on Saturday, Shivakumar informed that the private water tankers in Bengaluru would be taken over by the State government given the severe water shortage.

Speaking to reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence here, he said, “There is a massive water shortage of water in Bengaluru. The officials of the BWSSB (Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board) and BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) are holding meetings daily to overcome the issue."

Shivakumar had earlier said that the state government has instructed all the water tankers in Bengaluru to register before March 7 as water suppliers are fleecing customers. “We have called for a meeting on Monday noon to discuss tackling the drinking water issue in Bengaluru. A grant of ₹10 crore has been given to each Assembly constituency to address drinking water issues," he added.

