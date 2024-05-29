Bengaluru news: Avoid THESE routes today for hustle-free travel. Here's why

Bengaluru traffic police provide alternative route for commuters due to traffic restrictions at Pantur railway underpass, directing vehicles towards Kadubisanahalli via Kundalahalli gate from Vib Gear School Road.

The latest advisory from Bengaluru traffic authorities highlights the scheduled Palakki Utsav on Wednesday, prompting the issuance of commuter advisories.

“Palakki Utsav & procession 29th - 30th May 25' 0700am onwards at Panathur Village, vehicular traffic will be temporarily prohibited at Panathur railway underpass. Use alternate roads. Kindly Co-operate. Call 112 for immediate assistance during any emergency," said Whitefield Traffic BS BTP in a post on X.

Moreover, vehicle movement is prohibited at the congested Pantur railway under the bridge, which is known for its high traffic volume.

In response to the traffic restrictions, Bengaluru police have arranged an alternative route for commuters. Check here:

1. Vehicles travelling towards Kadubisanahalli from the Varthur side can now use the route via the Kundalahalli gate from Vib Gear School Road.

2. For those moving towards Kadubisanahalli from the junction, they can take the route through Horavartula Road to reach Kundalahalli and then continue towards their destination.

3. Similarly, vehicles heading towards Varthur from Kadubisanahalli Junction can utilize the route via Horavartula Road and Vib Gear School Road to reach Varthur.

