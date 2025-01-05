Bengaluru: The Bengaluru traffic police have issued a detailed advisory for restrictions on certain roads such as Windsor Manor , to avoid traffic congestion due to the Chitra Santhe art festival on January 5

Bengaluru: The 22nd edition of the Chitra Santhe, Bengaluru's annual art festival, will take place on Sunday, January 5, at Kumara Krupa Road. In order to avoid traffic congestion, the Bengaluru police has issued several restrictions on vehicles plying between Windsor Manor Junction and Shivananda Circle from 6 am to 9 pm on Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are the key points where traffic would be restricted, said the Bengaluru traffic police, in its latest release:

Towards Windsor Manor: Vehicles bound towards the Windsor Manor, from Maurya Junction and Anand Rao Circle can take the Race Course Road route via Race View Junction, Trilight Junction, Basaveshwara Circle, and Old High Grounds Junction before proceeding to T. Chowdaiah Road and Windsor Manor. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Old High Grounds to Windsor Manor: For vehicles travelling from Old High Grounds to Windsor Manor are advised to proceed straight from Windsor Manor towards RP Road.

From T. Chowdaiah Road: Vehicles bound for Kumara Krupa Road are advised to continue straight from Windsor Junction, passing through Old High Grounds Junction and Basaveshwara Junction.

Nehru Circle to Shivananda Junction: Motorists must take the Steel Bridge route to reach Trilight Junction. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

From PG Halli to Shivananda Circle: Vehicles are directed through Old High Grounds Junction, LRDE Junction, Basaveshwara Circle, and Race Course Road before continuing to Trilight Junction.

Bengaluru: Parking area for four wheelers In addition to the traffic restrictions for designated roads, the Bengaluru police have also outlined specific areas for parking of vehicles. Here are the areas: 1. Railway Parallel Road {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2. Crescent Road (stretching from Gururaja Kalyanamantapa to Hotel Janardhan on the western side)

3. Race Course Road (from Trilight Junction to Maurya Circle on the eastern side).

Additionally, the Bengaluru police have also mentioned about the shortage of parking space around K.K. Road. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}