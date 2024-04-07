Bengaluru News: Two cholera cases were detected after 47 BMCRI students hospitalised with acute gastroenteritis
All 47 students complained of loose stools, and dehydration and were admitted to Victoria Hospital. They have been diagnosed with acute gastroenteritis. Karnataka has reported 6 confirmed cholera cases this year
Two students from Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) tested positive for cholera on April 5, raising concerns as a total of 47 students from the BMCRI girls’ hostel exhibited similar symptoms, PTI reported.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message