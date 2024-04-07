Active Stocks
Bengaluru News: Two cholera cases were detected after 47 BMCRI students hospitalised with acute gastroenteritis

Livemint , Written By Jocelyn Fernandes

All 47 students complained of loose stools, and dehydration and were admitted to Victoria Hospital. They have been diagnosed with acute gastroenteritis. Karnataka has reported 6 confirmed cholera cases this year

Representative Image: The Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department reported six confirmed cholera cases in the state this year, with five reported in March 2024 (Reuters / Namukolo Siyumbwa)

Two students from Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) tested positive for cholera on April 5, raising concerns as a total of 47 students from the BMCRI girls’ hostel exhibited similar symptoms, PTI reported.

All 47 students displaying symptoms are admitted to Victoria Hospital. They had all complained of loose stools, and dehydration, and were diagnosed with acute gastroenteritis, as per the report.

Management's Response

According to Ramesh Krishna, Dean and Director of BMCRI, the 47 hostel students were admitted to Victoria Hospital on April 5. "Forty-seven students suffering from acute gastroenteritis were admitted to Victoria Hospital from the girls' hostel of BMCRI with a history of loose stools and weakness. The stool samples of all the patients were sent for culture and sensitivity test," he said.

"As stated in the reports, two patients have tested positive by hanging drop method and culture yields vibrio Cholera (Serotype Ogawa) and one patient tested positive by hanging method and the culture report is awaited. Treatment in the form of antibiotics and IV fluids is being given to all the patients. However, the water samples from the girls' hostel have tested negative for Cholera," he further said.

Krishna added that preventive measures are being undertaken at the hostel, including kitchen disinfection, food and water being supplied from the Victoria Hospital kitchen, and pest control measures.

Health Status in Karnataka

The Principal Secretary of the Medical Education Department and the Chairperson of the Women's Commission visited the hospital and the Girls Hostel after the cholera cases were detected.

The Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department reported six confirmed cholera cases in the state this year, with five reported in March 2024. Additionally, a man from a boys’ PG in Bengaluru’s Malleshwaram had previously tested positive for cholera.

The department is "on alert", but has emphasised that there is no cholera outbreak in the state, as the cases are "sporadic" at this point, the report added.

The Karnataka government has asked officials to take all necessary precautions to ensure the disease does not spread.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published: 07 Apr 2024, 02:00 PM IST
