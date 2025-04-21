Bengaluru: Who was Om Prakash, ex-Karnataka DGP found dead with stab injuries at his home?

Bengaluru: Former Director General of Police of Karnataka, Om Prakash, was found dead at his residence in Bengaluru on April 21 under mysterious circumstances, police said.

The 68-year-old's body was found with injuries in his house, raising suspicions of foul play, news agency PTI reported.

Prakash's spouse, Pallavi, informed police about the incident. The body was found lying in a pool of blood on the ground floor of his three-storied house in the upscale HSR Layout in Bengaluru, police said

Police have begun questioning Prakash's spouse and daughter regarding the incident.

Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Vikash Kumar Vikash said Prakash's son filed a police complaint, based on which the process of registering FIR is on and will start an investigation accordingly.

“There is a physical assault. A weapon has been used. There is blood loss. We will get the details after further investigation.”

Some reports indicate that the retired DGP had previously expressed concerns about threats to his life to some close associates. Police suspect the involvement of close family members in the incident. It's learned that there were some property disputes in the family, the news agency said.

The body has been sent for an autopsy, and further investigation is underway.

Who was Om Prakash? -Om Prakash was an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer from the 1981 batch.

-He hails from Champaran, Bihar

-Om Prakash held a Master's degree in Geology.

-He began his police career as an additional superintendent of police in Harapanahalli.

-He also served as the Additional Superintendent of Police in Ballari district of Karnataka.

-Prakash also served as the superintendent of police (SP) of Shivamogga, Uttara Kannada and Chikkamagaluru districts of the state

-Prakash also held positions in the state Lokayukta, Fire and Emergency Services and Crime Investigation Department (CID).

-On Prakash was appointed Director General of Police on March 1, 2015.