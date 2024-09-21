Bengaluru horror: Woman’s body, chopped into 30 pieces, found stored in refrigerator in Malleswaram

Bengaluru horror: Bengaluru Police said body of a 29-years old woman, chopped into more than 30 pieces and stuffed in a refrigerator, was found in the Malleswaram area of Vyalikaval on Saturday

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published21 Sep 2024, 08:38 PM IST
Bengaluru horror: Woman’s body, chopped into 30 pieces, found stored in refrigerator in Malleswaram
Bengaluru horror: Woman’s body, chopped into 30 pieces, found stored in refrigerator in Malleswaram(HT_PRINT)

Bengaluru horror: Bengaluru Police on Saturday said body of a 29-years old woman, chopped into more than 30 pieces and stuffed in a refrigerator, was found in the Malleswaram area of Vyalikaval police station.

The police said the incident came to light after the residents of the area alerted the authorities this morning after detecting a strong stench coming from the house.

Also Read | Bengaluru student arrested for ‘filming’ women in college washroom

The Bengaluru police said the woman, identified as Mahalakshmi, was probably murdered took a week ago and was stuffed in a refrigerator.

"A woman's body was found chopped into pieces and stored in a fridge at a house within the Vyalikaval police station limits. It appeared to have been done 4-5 days ago, " PTI quoted Additional Commissioner of Police (West Zone) N Satheesh Kumar as saying.

Also Read | Bengaluru’s Electronic City on high alert after leopard spotted roaming

"The body has been identified. The probe is going on. We will give more information after the investigation. She was settled in Karnataka but is originally from another state," Kumar added.

The area has been barricaded and the body has been sent for forensic analysis, the PTI reported.

The city police further said they are investigating the CCTV footage from surveillance cameras installed in the area and suspect that someone close to the victim may have been involved in the crime. The police is also taking help of dog squad and the forensic experts too solve the murder mystery.

Also Read | 15 mobiles, knives seized from Bengaluru prison holding actor Darshan

The police further said that the woman was working in a mall and was living separately from her husband. Her husband who works in a hermitage away from Bengaluru has returned after learning about the incident.

Notably, the incident reminder of the brutal murder of Shraddha Walker in May 22 in the national capital Delhi. Walker, 28-year, was allegedly strangled by her live-in partner Aftab Poonawalla in Mehrauli. Poonawala then allegedly cut her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a refrigerator for almost three weeks before dumping the parts of her body across the city. Later Delhi police recovered five knives from Poonawala’s rented flat where he killed Walkar but could not recover the weapon that was used to saw her body.

 

 

 

 

First Published:21 Sep 2024, 08:38 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaBengaluru horror: Woman’s body, chopped into 30 pieces, found stored in refrigerator in Malleswaram

