Two days after a farmer was reportedly stopped from boarding Bengaluru's Namma Metro by an official at Rajajinagar station because of his “untidy" clothes, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognizance of the incident, news agency ANI reported on Wednesday. The human rights body, in a statement, said it has “observed that the contents of the media report, if true, amount to a violation of human rights". “No person can be denied access to public transport based on the nature of the clothes he or she is wearing. if someone possesses any objectionable material, he could be stopped only as per the provisions of the law," the NHRC said. The right body has issued notices to the Karnataka Chief Secretary and the Managing Director of Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) and asked for a detailed report within four weeks. The NHRC has asked the authorities to include steps taken or proposed in the report to ensure such incidents do not recur in future. Also Read | Reliance, Disney India form entertainment juggernaut Earlier on February 26, a farmer was reportedly barred by a Bengaluru Metro official at the baggage checkpoint inside the Rajajinagar metro station and was not allowed to enter the platform even though he had a ticket. The undated video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The video shows a man, identified as Karthik C Airani, along with other passengers, confronting the metro officials stopping the farmer over his “untidy" clothes. Airani questioned the existence of a dress code for metro commuters.

Is metro transport open to only VIPs?, ask commuters

“He (the farmer) is not allowed inside citing that his clothes are dirty. His sack is also searched, there is nothing inside it that is prohibited from carrying in the metro. The sack has only clothes," the New India Express quoted Airani as saying.

“Just because he is dressed shabbily and other passengers will feel uncomfortable with this, he isn’t allowed. Is metro transport open to only VIPs? I am dressed well. Will I be allowed to travel free of cost," questioned Airani in the viral video.

“He is from a village. He is a farmer. If the farmer is in possession of anything that is barred from being carried in the metro rail, then you are free to ban his entry. But restricting him without any such thing is blatant discrimination," he said.

The farmer was later allowed to board the metro and authorities expressed regret over the incident.

The incident sparked outrage on social media after the video went viral. In response, Bengaluru Metro issued a statement confirming the termination of the security official involved and reaffirmed the metro service's inclusivity.