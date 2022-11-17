Bengaluru: Nine road accidents due to potholes since Oct 20212 min read . Updated: 17 Nov 2022, 10:36 AM IST
- A 55-year-old bike-borne man on Tuesday died after a tractor ran over him when he slipped while trying to avoid a pothole
Potholes have continued to remain death traps for Bengaluru residents despite the slew of complaints by citizens. This week, another person succumbed to death due to a pothole-ridden road. A 55-year-old bike-borne man became a casualty after a tractor ran over him when he slipped while trying to avoid a pothole, according to a report by the Hindustan Times, Livemint's sister publication.