Bengaluru: Nine road accidents due to potholes since Oct 2021

The NHAI representative will survey whether the pothole repair work is as per the contract and also whether the work is satisfactory. It will then give an independent opinion of the pothole-filling work and make suggestions. The report will also indicate whether there is a dereliction of duty by the BBMP and failure on part of the contractors. The court said that NHAI's survey will not stop the work already in progress and BBMP can continue with it.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}