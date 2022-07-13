Bengaluru: ‘No anti-clockwise walking’ reads park sign board. Netizens react hilariously2 min read . Updated: 13 Jul 2022, 08:33 PM IST
- ‘No Jogging, No Running, No Anti-Clockwise walking. By Order-B.B.M.P’- reads the sign board in the park.
Listen to this article
Adding to the list of odd signboard spotted in India, is this one park sign board in Karnataka's capital city Bengaluru which asks the walkers in the park to avoid walking ‘anti-clockwise’. According to the sign, the board was put up by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) - the administrative body responsible for civic amenities and infrastructure assets of the city of Bengaluru.