Adding to the list of odd signboard spotted in India, is this one park sign board in Karnataka's capital city Bengaluru which asks the walkers in the park to avoid walking ‘anti-clockwise’. According to the sign, the board was put up by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) - the administrative body responsible for civic amenities and infrastructure assets of the city of Bengaluru.

The image was put up on social media by a Reddit user and has gone viral for all reasons hilarious. The netizens are in splits with the witty responses the picture has garnered.

The sign board in the park reads. “No Jogging, No Running, No Anti-Clockwise walking. By Order-B.B.M.P". The picture has been shared on Reddit with the caption "Sign I saw in a park today".

Is this what would qualify for Peak Bengaluru? We hope so!

Netizens flooded the comment section with hilarious jokes. While one user sarcastically asked if "Nagin dance" was allowed, another wrote, "If they see me running do they also run to stop me or stand still".

"Is moonwalk allowed?" wrote third. "I literally want to go to that specific park and start running out of spite," added fourth. "Can we crawl on the dirt path anti-clockwise?" hilariously asked fifth.

Notably, this is not the first time a unique signboard from Bengaluru has gone viral.

A while back, a Twitter user shared two images of a no parking sign board outside a house in Koramangala. One of these boards read, "Don't even think of parking here," while the other one read, "No parking, not 5 minutes, not 30 seconds, not at all!"

The post had led to a discussion on social media, with some internet users favouring the move while others speaking against it.

Meanwhile, a person in Karnataka's capital city Bengaluru using their laptop while riding pillion on a motorbike, traveling on a busy flyover has sparked debates among netizens. While some call it stress imposed by the leadership that forces the employee to risk their lives, some others smell nuisance.

“11pm, Bangalore - One of the busiest flyovers in the city, and here is a pillion rider working on his laptop. If you as a Boss have been able to terrorize your colleagues to meet the deadline at the cost of their own safety, it is time for you to think again. Let's use the phrase 'IT'S URGENT' and 'DO IT ASAP' more carefully, especially if you are in a position of power. You have no idea the impact these words have on the lives of your subordinates.", wrote the LinkedIn user who shared the picture.