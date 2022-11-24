Bengaluru: Normalcy returns after damp weather paralyses IT capital

Bengaluru: Normalcy returns after damp weather paralyses IT capital2 min read . 04:44 PM IST
BENGALURU :Light drizzle that brought about a damp weather in Bengaluru has now weaned off and normalcy has restored in Karnataka's capital city. The showers were due to a low pressure in the Bay of Bengal in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded 3.4 mm of rainfall in the central region of Bengaluru and 5.2 mm rain in the international airport in the morning.
The maximum and minimum temperatures were 25.6 degree Celsius and 20.4 degree Celsius. The IMD station in HAL airport recorded a minimum temperature of 18.5 degree Celsius.
The weather agency said that there are no further heavy rain or thunderstorm warning.
However, the IMD said, light to moderate rain was likely to occur at many places over south interior Karnataka and at a few places over coastal Karnataka. Light rain would also occur at isolated places over north interior Karnataka.
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that health cards will be distributed to four crore people before next year.S peaking at BJP's Jan Sankalp Yatra in Harihar on Wednesday, he said the government has taken up development in health, education, employment, agriculture, and irrigation.
According to Bommai, the development of Harihar is happening due to the double-engine government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has grown as a world leader and is dedicated to the country's all-round development, he added further.
Meanwhile, the Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah dropped his electioneering plan for the poll-bound State in the coastal town of Kumta in Uttara Kannada district due to the weather condition.
Further, Karnataka is set to host 'Indian Travel Exhibition' a Travel and Tourism Expo in February 2023. The expo that is being held by Asian Arab Trade Chamber of Commerce will take place from 24 - 26 February 2023, at Manpho Convention Centre, Bengaluru.
According to reports, the event will include interactive sessions and comprehensive exchange between thought leaders and industry stakeholders. There will also be one-on-one interactions with exhibitors from backgrounds such as tour operators, travel agents, state tourism departments, national/international tourism boards, hotels and resorts, travel technology companies, medical tourism, adventure tourism, spa and wellness centres, among others.
