Bengaluru now constitutes 25.92% of total Covid-19 cases in Karnataka: Minister

Bengaluru: Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar on Monday said Bengaluru now constitutes 25.92 per cent of total cases in the state and the government was taking all measures to ensure that every COVID-19 patient gets the best treatment. "Bengaluru had 1556 Covid-19 cases as on June 23 which has doubled to 3419 cases as on June 28. Bengaluru now constitutes 25.92 per cent of total cases in Karnataka. The state govt is taking all measures to ensure that every Covid patient gets best treatment," Sudhakar tweeted.

The Minister also said the state's recovery rate stood at 57 per cent, while the mortality rate remains low at 1.56 per cent compared with the national rate of 3 per cent.

"Karnataka COVID recovery rate stands at 57 per cent with 7,507 discharges & 5472 active cases. So far we tested 5,95,470 samples and 5,66,543 of them are negative with positivity rate of 2.21 per cent. Our state's mortality rate remains low at 1.56 per cent while national mortality rate is 3 percent," he said in another tweet.

The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 13,190 in Karnataka. Bengaluru also topped the list of districts with positive cases in the state. Currently, more than 75 laboratories are testing the virus samples in this southern state. So far, Karnataka has tested more than 5.81 lakh samples for Covid.

Meanwhile, India recorded 19,459 new coronavirus cases and 380 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. The total coronavirus cases in the country stand at 5,48,318.

Topics Bengaluru