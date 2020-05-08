BENGALURU : City civic body, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has inaugurated a hi-tech traffic surveillance booth in the city with multiple features, an official said on Friday.

"A hi-tech surveillance booth was inaugurated on Friday at Hudson Circle," tweeted BBMP Commissioner B. H. Anil Kumar.

The feature-rich booth includes a first aid box, megaphone, multi-messaging display, cctv, fire extinguisher, water bottle holder, fan, mobile phone charging point and anti-glare toughened glass FRP structure among others.

"BBMP plans 23 such kiosks (booths) in Bengaluru junctions on public private partnership (PPP) mode," said Kumar.

According to the civic body, the booths with these features are for the convenience of commuters and pedestrians.

City Mayor M. Gowtham Kumar, Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao and other officials attended the inauguration.





