Bengaluru: Now travel to Kempegowda airport for under 35. Details here

The South Western Railway (SWR) has introduced five new MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) trains which have made the commute easier and more economical towards the Bengaluru airport
One of the major problems of the Bengaluru people has been resolved. Air passengers who think travelling to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) is an uphill task due to potholes, distance, and traffic will surely laud South Western Railway for resolving their problem. Air passengers from Friday (July 29) can travel to Bengaluru's Kempegowda airport for under ₹35. The South Western Railway announced the details of the new trains on Twitter, writing, “In order to provide additional connectivity to Kempegowda International Airport, #Bengaluru additional MEMU U/R Express Special services are introduced as detailed below".
The fares of the MEMU Express have been set at ₹30 - ₹35 per head. Whereas, BMTC Vayu Vajra’s average fare of around Rs. 230, and cab fares through ride-hailing apps can go beyond ₹600.
The five new MEMU Express trains that will provide connectivity with the KSR airport are:
06537/06538 Devanahalli-Cantonment -Devanahalli and
06539/06540 Devanahalli-Yelahanka-Devanahalli.
Yelahanka-Devanahalli-Chikkaballapursection's electrification was commissioned nearly four months ago and is being used for the first time to run services to Bengaluru's Kempegowda today (July 29).
The trains will run six days a week (Monday to Saturday). The trains will not be in service on Sunday. The trains will be operational from 3:15 am and will be in service till 9:41 pm. All of them will stop at the halt station which is around 3.5 kilometres away from the airport. Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) has built the halt station. The BIAL also runs a free shuttle service between the halt station and the airport terminal.
It is for the second time that South Western Railway introduced trains to the Kempegowda international airport. Its first attempt of launching five pairs of DEMU - Diesel Electric Multiple Unit - trains to the airport in 2021 was stopped after it received less-than-anticipated takers.
