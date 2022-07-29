Bengaluru: Now travel to Kempegowda airport for under 35. Details here

The trains will run six days a week (Monday to Saturday). The trains will not be in service on Sunday. The trains will be operational from 3:15 am and will be in service till 9:41 pm. All of them will stop at the halt station which is around 3.5 kilometres away from the airport. Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) has built the halt station. The BIAL also runs a free shuttle service between the halt station and the airport terminal.

