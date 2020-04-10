BENGALURU: Online rumours around parts of Bengaluru being being sealed off to contain the spread of covid-19 set panic in several areas of India's technology capital on Friday.

Bengaluru is among the hotspots in Karnataka, where covid-19 cases number 207.

The B.S. Yediyurappa-led Karnataka government is expected to take a final call on the extension of the lockdown after a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

Punjab and Odisha have already extended the lockdown period.

Bengaluru's civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is taking no chances after a flurry of cases was reported on Friday in some localities in the city.

"BBMP will completely seal Bapuji Nagar Ward 134 & Padarayanapura Ward 135 to prevent the spread of #COVID19 after 5 fresh positive cases were reported. Starting now, #BBMP has planned to supply all essentials to residents & banned vehicular movement," said B.H.Anil Kumar, commissioner BBMP, in a post on Twitter.

Besides this, several unverified posts doing rounds of WhatsApp, sparked panic among citizens.

"We have not sealed any other parts of Bengaluru," said Bhaskar Rao, the city police commissioner, trying to scotch rumours.

At least 40,000 people would be forced indoors in the two localities of Bengaluru that have been sealed. The police would seal entry and exit and all garbage generated from these two wards would be considered bio-waste.

A state government-appointed committee, headed by cardiologist Dr Devi Shetty, had on Wednesday submitted its recommendations that include continuing the lockdown in hotspots. It also said IT companies should work with 50% staff, no air-conditioning be allowed in buses and shops, and that state borders remain sealed.

With at least 70 cases reported in Bengaluru and another 40 in neighbouring Mysuru, the state government would be forced to take difficult decisions.

An official from the chief minister's office said there was suggestion to relax the lockdown in 12-15 districts that have recorded no covid-19 cases so far, primarily aimed at allowing agricultural activity in the state.

Bengaluru, the growth engine of Karnataka, remains the biggest concern though and over 10 million residents. While authorities have said the government will ensure adequate supplies of essential items, there have been reports of shortage of medicines and food.

East and south Bengaluru account for the highest number of cases, followed by Mahadevapura, a prominent technology corridor in the city.