Home >News >India >Bengaluru on high alert following Puneeth Rajkumar's death
Offices and shops in India's tech capital of Bengaluru shut down and police battalions were brought in to control swarming crowds of fans in anticipation of violence after a popular actor died in the city on Friday.

Puneeth Rajkumar, 46, a lead actor in films and part of an illustrious movie family died after a heart attack on Friday afternoon, doctors treating him told reporters.

Television channels showed crowds of fans swarming toward the hospital where he was being treated, and police battalions were seen trying to control them.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

