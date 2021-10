Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Offices and shops in India's tech capital of Bengaluru shut down and police battalions were brought in to control swarming crowds of fans in anticipation of violence after a popular actor died in the city on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Puneeth Rajkumar, 46, a lead actor in films and part of an illustrious movie family died after a heart attack on Friday afternoon, doctors treating him told reporters.

