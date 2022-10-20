The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow rainfall alert in Karnataka's Bengaluru. The weather office has also predicted possible light rainfall for the city during the next five days, according to the news agency ANI.

According to the weather forecasting agency, the maximum temperature ranges from 27-29 degrees Celcius and the minimum of 15-17 degrees Celcius. Relative humidity of 60-89 percent during morning hours and 26-48 percent during noon is also expected.

Heavy rainfall battered Bengaluru on Wednesday, with downpours resulting in waterlogging in several parts of the city. Incessant rains in Bengaluru also led to a wall collapse near the Majestic that resulted in damaging several four-wheelers parked on the road, as per ANI reports.

Last month, Bengaluru experienced a flood-like situation after the city was reeled under severe waterlogging due to heavy rains which continued to affect traffic in several areas of the city.

Bengaluru residents continued to bear the brunt of severe waterlogging as water is yet to recede from roads and bylanes after Monday's downpour. Many parts of the state are witnessing flood-like situations due to heavy rains.

Many IT professionals in India's Silicon Valley resorted to tractors to reach their workplaces. Yemalur which is close to the HAL Airport was submerged in water, ANI reported.

The city has broken all records for the wettest year in its recorded history with the Karnataka capital receiving 1706 mm rainfall till the date in 2022. This feat was achieved after breaking the previous record of 1696 mm rainfall in 2017 in Bengaluru.

Heavy rains in Karnataka had even took 13 lives last week. Following the situation, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on October 13 ordered officials to visit the flood-hit areas and carry out relief work on priority.

He also ordered stringent action against any staff who is caught doing negligence during relief work. The Karnataka CM took note of the situation and warned of leaving no loopholes in the relief system.

It is worth noting that the state has been heavily hit by continuous rains since 1 October. From homes to crops, rains have caused huge property damage and also taken several lives in Karnataka.

(With ANI inputs)