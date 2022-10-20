Bengaluru on rain alert for next 5 days, roads waterlogged, wall collapsed2 min read . Updated: 20 Oct 2022, 07:25 AM IST
Karnataka weather update: The maximum temperature ranges from 27-29 degrees Celcius and the minimum of 15-17 degrees Celcius.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow rainfall alert in Karnataka's Bengaluru. The weather office has also predicted possible light rainfall for the city during the next five days, according to the news agency ANI.