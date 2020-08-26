Home >News >India >Bengaluru: One held for creating fake Facebook account in name of city police
Bengaluru police. File photo.
Bengaluru police. File photo.

Bengaluru: One held for creating fake Facebook account in name of city police

1 min read . Updated: 26 Aug 2020, 09:55 AM IST ANI

  • The Cyber Crime Wing arrested an accused who put up a fake Facebook account in the name of Bengaluru City Police
  • Earlier this month, violence broke out in parts of Bengaluru on August 11, over an alleged derogatory social media post

Cyber Crime Wing has arrested a person who had allegedly set up a fake Facebook account in name of Bengaluru City Police, the police informed.

"CCB Cyber Crime Wing arrest accused who put up a FAKE Facebook account in name of BENGALURU CITY POLICE," said Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime, Bengaluru Police.

Earlier this month, violence broke out in parts of Bengaluru on August 11, over an alleged "derogatory" social media post.

At least three people were killed and nearly 60 police personnel were injured in the incident.

340 people have been arrested in connection with the Bengaluru violence.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout