Bengaluru: One held for creating fake Facebook account in name of city police
Bengaluru police. File photo.

Bengaluru: One held for creating fake Facebook account in name of city police

1 min read . 09:55 AM IST ANI

  • The Cyber Crime Wing arrested an accused who put up a fake Facebook account in the name of Bengaluru City Police
  • Earlier this month, violence broke out in parts of Bengaluru on August 11, over an alleged derogatory social media post

Cyber Crime Wing has arrested a person who had allegedly set up a fake Facebook account in name of Bengaluru City Police, the police informed.

"CCB Cyber Crime Wing arrest accused who put up a FAKE Facebook account in name of BENGALURU CITY POLICE," said Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime, Bengaluru Police.

Earlier this month, violence broke out in parts of Bengaluru on August 11, over an alleged "derogatory" social media post.

At least three people were killed and nearly 60 police personnel were injured in the incident.

340 people have been arrested in connection with the Bengaluru violence.

