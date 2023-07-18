Bengaluru Opposition meet: The name of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA), led by the Indian National Congress, is likely to be renamed on Tuesday at the joint- Opposition unity meeting in Bengaluru . Four new names for UPA have been sent to UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, and there is a possibility that the final name will be announced today. UPA was formed in 2004 and is the coalition of centre-left political parties in India. It was formed with a coalition of around 10 political parties with Sonia Gandhi as its chairperson.

The Rise and Fall of UPA

It came into existence after the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led ND's defeat in the 2004 Lok Sabha elections. At that time Congress was only seven seats ahead of the BJP so to keep the BJP out, the Congress party, communist leader Harikishen Singh Surjeet, and CPM general Secreaty brought together 14 parties--RJD, DMK, TRS, AIMIM, PDP, IUML, RPI (G), KC(J), RPI(A), PDP, NCP, PMK, JMM, MDMK for the post-poll alliance with the Congress.

The left parties--CPM, CPI, RSP, and Forward Bloc provided support from outside on the basis of a Common Minimum Programme, signed on 17 May 2004 which became the guiding light for policies and programmes.

Notably, the name 'United Progressive Alliance' was not the first choice. The initial option was United Secular Alliance or Progressive Secular Alliance. Later, DMK's late patriarch M Karunanidhi suggested keeping the name 'progressive Alliance' which everyone accepted given his stature.

UPA setback

The first party to leave UPA was TRS in 2006. Vaiko's MDMK also left the coalition and withdrew its support to the government in 2007. In 2008, four other parties left UPA. In 2009, PMK left the UPA and allied with AIADMK in Tamil Nadu against the DMK-Conggress alliance. PDP also quit the Congress and chose to ally with the National Conference to form the government in Jammu and Kashmir.

In 2009, UPA returned to power with Congress bagging 206 seats. This time, the UPA did not have the support of the Left this time. In 2012, both TMC and DMK quit the UPA. AIMIM and Jharkhand's JVM-P also quit the UPA that year.

Opposition meeting in Bengaluru

Now with 26-like minded parties coming together with a common aim of taking on the Bharatiya Janata Party in the next year's Lok Sabha polls, plans have been made to change the name of the UPA. Congress and other key opposition parties have the plan to set up a subcommittee for drafting the common minimum programme and communications points for the alliance for the 2024 general elections for chalking out the joint programme of parties, which includes rallies, conventions, and agitation.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders on day 2 of the opposition meeting went to pay homage to former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy, who died in a private hospital on Tuesday after a prolonged illness today.