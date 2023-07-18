Bengaluru Opposition meet: The name of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA), led by the Indian National Congress, is likely to be renamed on Tuesday at the joint-Opposition unity meeting in Bengaluru . Four new names for UPA have been sent to UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, and there is a possibility that the final name will be announced today. UPA was formed in 2004 and is the coalition of centre-left political parties in India. It was formed with a coalition of around 10 political parties with Sonia Gandhi as its chairperson.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}