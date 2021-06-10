With coronavirus cases showing a consistent decline in Bengaluru , city's civic body has decided to let go off some beds that were allotted for COVID patients during the second wave of thee pandemic. Further, the civic body said the temporary crematorium facilities are also being decommissioned.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said on Thursday, "We took nearly 13,000 beds but their utilization was limited due to a sharp reduction in cases with over 10,000 vacant beds. We decided to let go of some beds." These beds would be returned to private hospitals.

We had set up temporary facilities (crematoriums) to cater to the situation then, now deaths are in reasonable numbers, so they are being decommissioned. We're going ahead with regular crematoriums as number of deaths is 40-50 every day, he added.

Bengaluru Urban on Wednesday reported 2,395 new COVID cases, 6,185 discharges and 50 deaths.

Lockdown to continue in some districts till June 21

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday held a video conference with the deputy commissioners of eight districts and expressed concern over COVID-19 cases not decreasing as expected.

Pointing out the poor show in containing the pandemic in Belagavi, Chikkamagaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Mysuru, Mandya, Shivamogga and Tumakuru districts, Yediyurappa asked the officials to continue the lockdown restrictions.

With just four days left to ease the curbs, which are in effect since April 27, he told them that a decision regarding these districts will soon be taken.

K Gopalaiah, Karnataka minister and in-charge minister of Hassan district, later said, now lockdown has been imposed till 14th June, same will be discussed with officials and it will continue till 21st in Hassan. It will be conveyed to the CM as he's coming to Hassan tomorrow.

Karnataka COVID update

Karnataka on Wednesday logged 10,959 new cases of COVID-19 and 192 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 27,28,248 and the death toll to 32,291.

The day also saw 20,246 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases.

Of 10,959 new cases reported today, 2,395 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 6,185 discharges and 50 deaths.

As of June 9 evening, cumulatively 27,28,248 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 32,291 deaths and 24,80,411 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.