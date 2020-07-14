Bengaluru: Over 80 metro construction workers test positive for coronavirus

In a major set back to speeding up metro construction work amid pandemic in Karnataka, over 80 labourers working on the Nagavara - Gottigere lane of Bengaluru 's Namma Metro phase two, have tested positive for novel coronavirus cases, as per new agency ANI reports. The development has brought the metro construction work to a halt, raising concern over the rapid rise in the cases across the the city.

According to reports, the workers were employed by construction firm Larsen and Toubro (L&T). They are currently being treated in the COVID Care Centre and other precautionary measures are being taken care of.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) had allotted the contract to L&T for constructing package 2 and 3 of the Gottigere-Nagavara (Reach 6) line.

Currently, the tech hub of India is preparing to go under complete lockdown from today evening 8 pm for a week as Covid-19 cases have been surging exponentially since last few weeks.

The state government issued fresh guidelines regarding the lockdown. In the latest development, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation suspended bus services from July 15 to July 21 in view of lockdown in Bengaluru Metropolitan area, Bengaluru Urban & Bengaluru Rural districts. The corporation will operate only for essential services permitted.

During this one-week intense lockdown, flights, trains already scheduled can operate but no new flights or trains will be permitted during the seven-day lockdown period. Intra-state, inter-state movement of passenger vehicles will be allowed with passes already issued.

However, essential services such as hospitals, grocery shops as well as scheduled exams will be allowed in the city.

With inputs from ANI

