Bengaluru PG murder: CCTV footage shows Bihar woman screaming for help as man stabs her multiple times

A woman from Bihar was found dead with her throat slit in a paying guest accommodation at Koramangala on Wednesday. Police suspect that the assailant was someone known to 24-year-old Kriti Kumari.

Published26 Jul 2024, 07:37 PM IST
Bengaluru PG murder: CCTV footage shows Bihar woman screaming for help as man stabs her multiple times
Bengaluru PG murder: CCTV footage shows Bihar woman screaming for help as man stabs her multiple times

A 24-year-old woman in Bengaluru was brutally murdered inside her PG this week. CCTV footage of the incident shows that the accused entered the building and knocked on her door before attacking her. The incident took place around 11:10 pm even as the victim screamed for help. The police suspect that the assailant was known to the victim and perhaps linked to her former roommate.

“The case has been taken up and investigation is going on in full swing. We have made three teams to upright the culprit. The police teams are working on it and very shortly the accused will be apprehended,” said Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda.

The victim — identified as Kriti Kumari — was a Bihar native who had recently moved into the building in Koramangala. Police authorities are now examining her mobile phone and call records to glean additional details.

 

“Kriti Kumari hailed from Bihar. She was working in a private company in the city. The incident might have happened yesterday at about 11 pm,” a police officer told PTI on Wednesday.

According to the police, the victim had moved into the PG just two days before the incident — initially sharing the space with a female colleague. Reports indicate that the assailant is a school classmate of the victim's former roommate.

A Hindustan Times report citing the CCTV footage notes that the victim had returned to her PG a little past 11 pm with a man — believed to be the assailant as well as an acquaintance. Police said that the man was also seen carrying luggage as the victim took up residence. He was allowed entry by the PG security after the victim claimed that he was her brother and would leave soon.

“It is believed a quarrel between them in her room led to the attack. Three special teams have been formed to track down the suspect,” an officer told the publication.

Officials have also broached the possibility of there being a romantic angle to the crime — with the victim and assailant being romantically involved.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:26 Jul 2024, 07:37 PM IST
