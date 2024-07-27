Bengaluru PG murder: Man accused of killing woman arrested in MP, being brought to Karnataka for probe | Top points

Bengaluru PG murder: The police on Saturday nabbed the Bihar man who is accused of brutally killing a woman in Bengaluru, reported PTI. A video of the gruesome murder has gone viral on the internet and led to a massive outrage on social media. The accused murderer is now being brought to Bengaluru for further investigation.

In the CCTV footage of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, the assailant can be seen knocking at the door of the victim and then forcefully taking her out of her house to slit her throat open. According to the police, the accused person killed the victim, Kriti Kumari, who is also from Bihar, on July 23 night.

Here's what we know so far about the horrifying Bengaluru PG murder.

Bengaluru PG Murder top updates -The prime suspect in the murder of a 24-year-old girl in Bengaluru has been arrested in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, reported PTI on Saturday. The girl, who hailed from Bihar, lived in a paying guest accommodation in Koramangala in Bengaluru.

-The accused in the murder case, Abhishek, had fled after committing the crime in Bengaluru. A senior police official gave the confirmation of his arrest to the news agency PTI and said, “Yes, he has been arrested.”

-In the video of the incident, murderer Abhishek is seen walking into the corridor of the paying guest accommodation holding a polythene bag. Later, he knocks on the door and drags the woman out of her house.

-Despite the woman's repeated attempts to save herself, the murderer slit her throat and ran away. Hearing the commotion, other residents of the building reached the spot, but they could not save Kriti.