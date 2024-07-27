What led to chilling murder at Bengaluru PG? ’Relationship issues, argument over unemployment...’

The Bengaluru police arrested the prime suspect in the murder of a 24-year-old woman at a paying guest accommodation in the city. The accused is believed to be the boyfriend of the victim's roommate.

Livemint
Updated27 Jul 2024, 03:14 PM IST
Bengaluru PG murder case: Abhishek, the accused, was the boyfriend of Kriti Kumari's (victim) roommate.
Bengaluru PG murder case: Abhishek, the accused, was the boyfriend of Kriti Kumari’s (victim) roommate.

The Bengaluru police arrested Abhishek, the prime suspect in the murder of a 24-year-old woman, Kriti Kumari, at a paying guest accommodation in the city on July 23. Abhishek was arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal. He had fled to Bhopal after allegedly killing Kumari.

According to reports, Abhishek was the boyfriend of Kriti Kumari's roommate. He had recently quit his job at a private firm in Bengaluru. The Times of India reported that Abhishek and Kumari's roommate were having a strained relationship.

It is suspected that Abhishek believed Kumari had influenced his girlfriend to distance herself from him. NDTV reported that Abhishek and his girlfriend, who was Kumari's roommate, frequently argued about his unemployment. It added that Kriti would sometimes get involved, “and end up making the situation worse”

Also Read | Tamil Nadu BSP chief killed: ‘Deeply shocked’, says Rahul Gandhi

Kirti had reportedly suggested that her roommate should distance herself from Abhishek. Eventually, Kriti and her friends started to avoid him.

A few days ago, Abhishek created a ruckus at the PG hostel, following which Kriti Kumari helped her friend shift to a new PG hostel. By then, both stopped taking his calls. This probably enraged him and prompted him to kill Kriti.

According to police, Abhishek had sneaked into the PG accommodation and killed Kriti Kumari from Bihar.

Also Read | Sheena Bora murder: HC’s interim stay on order allowing Indrani to travel abroad

Kriti Kumari was working in a private firm in the city, police told PTI. "Kriti Kumari hailed from Bihar. She was working in a private company in the City. The incident might have happened yesterday at about 11 pm,” a police officer said earlier.

Chilling murder caught on camera

A video of the chilling incident went viral on Friday. The viral clip showed the man walking into the corridor of the paying guest accommodation, holding a polythene bag. He then knocks on the door and, later, drags a woman out.

The victim resists the attack but is soon overpowered by the murderer, who slits her throat and runs away. He was also seen stabbing the women repeatedly. Upon hearing the loud noise, other women in the building rush to the spot, but could not save her.

To a query about the motive behind the murder, Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda told news agency PTI, "We don't know it yet. He has to be brought here and then we have to take his police custody and thorough investigation and interrogation has to be conducted... only then further details can shared."

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Jul 2024, 03:14 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaWhat led to chilling murder at Bengaluru PG? ’Relationship issues, argument over unemployment...’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    162.60
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    5.15 (3.27%)

    Ashok Leyland

    246.35
    03:58 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    13.9 (5.98%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.55
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    -0.3 (-0.17%)

    Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals

    442.55
    03:29 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    -4.6 (-1.03%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Shriram Finance

    2,925.30
    03:54 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    245 (9.14%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    91.27
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    6.92 (8.2%)

    Solar Industries India

    10,972.85
    03:57 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    756.25 (7.4%)

    Amara Raja Energy & Mobility

    1,680.05
    03:29 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    114.35 (7.3%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,311.00-99.00
      Chennai
      70,107.00447.00
      Delhi
      69,221.00-166.00
      Kolkata
      69,221.00-575.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue