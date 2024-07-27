What led to chilling murder at Bengaluru PG? ’Relationship issues, argument over unemployment...’

The Bengaluru police arrested Abhishek, the prime suspect in the murder of a 24-year-old woman, Kriti Kumari, at a paying guest accommodation in the city on July 23. Abhishek was arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal. He had fled to Bhopal after allegedly killing Kumari.

According to reports, Abhishek was the boyfriend of Kriti Kumari's roommate. He had recently quit his job at a private firm in Bengaluru. The Times of India reported that Abhishek and Kumari's roommate were having a strained relationship.

It is suspected that Abhishek believed Kumari had influenced his girlfriend to distance herself from him. NDTV reported that Abhishek and his girlfriend, who was Kumari's roommate, frequently argued about his unemployment. It added that Kriti would sometimes get involved, “and end up making the situation worse”

Kirti had reportedly suggested that her roommate should distance herself from Abhishek. Eventually, Kriti and her friends started to avoid him.

A few days ago, Abhishek created a ruckus at the PG hostel, following which Kriti Kumari helped her friend shift to a new PG hostel. By then, both stopped taking his calls. This probably enraged him and prompted him to kill Kriti.

According to police, Abhishek had sneaked into the PG accommodation and killed Kriti Kumari from Bihar.

Kriti Kumari was working in a private firm in the city, police told PTI. "Kriti Kumari hailed from Bihar. She was working in a private company in the City. The incident might have happened yesterday at about 11 pm,” a police officer said earlier.

Chilling murder caught on camera A video of the chilling incident went viral on Friday. The viral clip showed the man walking into the corridor of the paying guest accommodation, holding a polythene bag. He then knocks on the door and, later, drags a woman out.

The victim resists the attack but is soon overpowered by the murderer, who slits her throat and runs away. He was also seen stabbing the women repeatedly. Upon hearing the loud noise, other women in the building rush to the spot, but could not save her.

This happened in a PG hostel in Koramangala, Bengaluru 3 days ago

The killer has not been caught yet

He brutally killed Kriti Kumari by slitting her neck which was caught in CCTV camera but police haven’t caught him yet. This is how Law and order has deteriorated in our city… pic.twitter.com/vMO1SZykGv — Swathi Bellam (@BellamSwathi) July 26, 2024