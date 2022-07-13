How much stress is too much stress? A person in Karnataka's capital city Bengaluru using their laptop while riding a pillion on a motorbike while traveling on a busy flyover has sparked debates among netizens. While some call it stress imposed by the leadership that forces the employee to risk their lives, some others smell nuisance.

A LinkedIn user Harshmeet Singh shared the picture a week ago wherein he said that the pillion rider was spotted on one of the busiest flyovers of Bengaluru at 11 the night.

“11pm, Bangalore - One of the busiest flyovers in the city, and here is a pillion rider working on his laptop. If you as a Boss have been able to terrorize your colleagues to meet the deadline at the cost of their own safety, it is time for you to think again. Let's use the phrase 'IT'S URGENT' and 'DO IT ASAP' more carefully, especially if you are in a position of power. You have no idea the impact these words have on the lives of your subordinates.", Singh wrote.

Since being shared, the post has received mixed reactions from internet users. While some were of the opinion that the man was probably doing something urgent, others wrote that the man could've stopped the vehicle and then completed his task.

One user wrote, “He should have stopped the vehicle and done the job. I have worked many times from the road, from the vehicle, but always stop the vehicle. Once in a while, this is OK." Another said, “One thing is sure no deadline can be achieved by working this way. He might be trying to do something else (leaving early)."

A third added, “It's mostly negligence of the person itself, rather blaming leadership if you are the one who clicked then you could have stopped him and ask why he is using his laptop while travelling on bike and become a responsible citizen." “I do remember my own experience where I met with an accident... Pls don't do this even if you are pillion rider," shared fourth.

The post has garnered nearly 41,000 likes and more than 1,200 comments.