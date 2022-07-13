Bengaluru: Pillion rider works on laptop on busy flyover, sparks debate among netizens2 min read . Updated: 13 Jul 2022, 01:33 PM IST
- A LinkedIn user shared an image of a rider who was spotted using a laptop on a busy road in Bengaluru.
How much stress is too much stress? A person in Karnataka's capital city Bengaluru using their laptop while riding a pillion on a motorbike while traveling on a busy flyover has sparked debates among netizens. While some call it stress imposed by the leadership that forces the employee to risk their lives, some others smell nuisance.